Trump Predicts ‘Deal’ With Iran, Official Says ‘No Prospect Of Negotiations’ With US

Despite President Trump’s predictions that he will be able to work out a “deal” to avoid escalating tensions with Iran, the country’s officials see “no prospect” of negotiating with the United States, Reuters reported.

“We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a news conference, according to Reuters. “Iran pays no attention to words; What matters to us is a change of approach and behavior.”

Trump said on Monday that he believes Iran would “like to make a deal, and I think that’s very smart of them, and I think that’s a possibility to happen.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have grown in recent weeks as the country reportedly made threats against U.S. personnel in the Middle East. The U.S. responded by announcing plans to deploy 1,500 troops to the Middle East. Trump has maintained that the U.S. is not interested in a regime change in Iran, but wants to see “no nuclear weapons.”

Upon entering office, one of Trump’s first moves was to pull the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear Deal, an agreement he has criticized for years.