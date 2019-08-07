Latest
After Scripted Call For Unity, Trump Ties Dayton Shooter To Bernie And Warren

Just ahead of his visit to the scene of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday, President Trump tweeted about the shooter’s political leanings, tying the gunman to Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT).

Trump was apparently quoting something said on the One America News Network, discussing the Dayton shooter’s alleged left-leaning political views, which CNN and other outlets have covered.

Trump’s tweet comes less than 48-hours after the President called for unity in the wake of another round of mass shootings over the last weekend — one in Dayton and the other in El Paso, Texas — that left more than 30 people dead.

While investigators believe the shooter in El Paso may have had racist or political motivations for carrying out the attack at a Walmart and killing more than 20 people, authorities are still searching for a motive for the Dayton shooter. The El Paso gunman allegedly posted a racist screed about immigrants on the website 8chan before carrying out the attack.

