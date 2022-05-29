‘Soulless’: Trump Torched For Dance At NRA Event After Reading TX Shooting Victims’ Names

Former President Trump was met with backlash for his bizarre reading of the names of victims of the tragic Texas elementary school shooting during his speech at the NRA convention on Friday night — which concluded with a … dance.
Trump’s appearance at the NRA event occurred just days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers.
During his speech, Trump issued demands that other prominent Republicans have pushed in the wake of the shooting instead of common sense gun control reform: arming teachers with firearms, schools with a single entryway and armed guards at the entryway. The former president praised the NRA, saying that “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
In a jarring moment of his speech, Trump read the names of the Texas school shooting victims aloud, in which the sound of a gong was played after each name.
Trump went on to conclude his speech by dancing to the 1966 song “Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam and Dave — a move that was swiftly slammed by Twitter users as a sign of disrespect in light of the lives lost during the tragic Texas elementary school shooting.
