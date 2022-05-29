Latest
24 mins ago ago
Kinzinger Knocks GOP Calls To ‘Harden’ Schools After Texas Shooting
2 days ago ago
Why 18-Year-Olds In Texas Can Buy AR-15s But Not Handguns
2 days ago ago
Cawthorn Held At Least $100K Of Crypto, According To Past Due Disclosure

‘Soulless’: Trump Torched For Dance At NRA Event After Reading TX Shooting Victims’ Names

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 27: Former U.S. President Donald Trump reads the names of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. ... HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 27: Former U.S. President Donald Trump reads the names of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The annual National Rifle Association comes days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and 2 adults dead, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement officers. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 29, 2022 11:09 a.m.

Former President Trump was met with backlash for his bizarre reading of the names of victims of the tragic Texas elementary school shooting during his speech at the NRA convention on Friday night — which concluded with a … dance.

Trump’s appearance at the NRA event occurred just days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers.

During his speech, Trump issued demands that other prominent Republicans have pushed in the wake of the shooting instead of common sense gun control reform: arming teachers with firearms, schools with a single entryway and armed guards at the entryway. The former president praised the NRA, saying that “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

In a jarring moment of his speech, Trump read the names of the Texas school shooting victims aloud, in which the sound of a gong was played after each name.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Trump went on to conclude his speech by dancing to the 1966 song “Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam and Dave — a move that was swiftly slammed by Twitter users as a sign of disrespect in light of the lives lost during the tragic Texas elementary school shooting.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Trump’s speech:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: