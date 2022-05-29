‘Soulless’: Trump Torched For Dance At NRA Event After Reading TX Shooting Victims’ Names

Former President Trump was met with backlash for his bizarre reading of the names of victims of the tragic Texas elementary school shooting during his speech at the NRA convention on Friday night — which concluded with a … dance.

Trump’s appearance at the NRA event occurred just days after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and killed 19 children and two teachers.

During his speech, Trump issued demands that other prominent Republicans have pushed in the wake of the shooting instead of common sense gun control reform: arming teachers with firearms, schools with a single entryway and armed guards at the entryway. The former president praised the NRA, saying that “the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”

In a jarring moment of his speech, Trump read the names of the Texas school shooting victims aloud, in which the sound of a gong was played after each name.

Trump reads the names of the Uvalde shooting victims, with a bell ringing after each of them pic.twitter.com/nDH8OoMj5N — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2022

Trump went on to conclude his speech by dancing to the 1966 song “Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam and Dave — a move that was swiftly slammed by Twitter users as a sign of disrespect in light of the lives lost during the tragic Texas elementary school shooting.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to Trump’s speech:

The kids died. Trump danced. https://t.co/hdqOK9NLjn — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 28, 2022

Children were gunned down and Trump and the NRA are dancing. https://t.co/UxemySPGTa — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 28, 2022

The bodies of the 19 murdered children aren’t even cold, yet Trump did this little dance after his speech where he read the victims’ names. He really is a sick bastard. pic.twitter.com/N4QrmfYZ7o — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 28, 2022

This is just eons beyond ignorant and soulless. If any decent person saw someone dancing after reading aloud the names of children slaughtered just days earlier, they’d know something is fundamentally wrong with that person’s psyche. If you admire this, you’re just as damaged. https://t.co/fvnSD3Juxw — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 29, 2022

The ghoulishness is sometimes overwhelming. https://t.co/DCeu0mOFXH — Will Leitch (@williamfleitch) May 29, 2022

There never has been, there is not now and there never will be anything appropriate about this clown. Not. One. Thing. https://t.co/hVoL2wPxzd — George Hahn (@georgehahn) May 29, 2022

“When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” -Maya Angelou https://t.co/cICi2VKdbG — Chris Jones (@JonesForAR) May 28, 2022

Of course Donald Trump went to the NRA conference in Houston and finished his talk with a little dance. Because he’s a sociopath. Because he doesn’t value human life. Because the Russian-backed NRA gave him millions of dollars and that’s all he cares about. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) May 28, 2022

Trump did his famous two-handed small D pumping dance last night at the NRA convention. Proving he’d rather jerk off the gun lobby than prevent kids from dying. https://t.co/zj3OMJTPCo — Dr. Cindy Banyai for Congress FL19 (@Cindy_Banyai_FL) May 28, 2022

Trump read the names of the 19 children that were slaughtered in their school, then did a little dance. This sick treasonous fuck was once President of the United States. In the names of those children, NEVER AGAIN! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 28, 2022

Trump danced at the NRA convention. Their little bodies aren’t even in the ground.



And he’s fucking dancing. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 28, 2022

This is how you take a victory lap for another successful shooting https://t.co/c7rK80pCRS — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) May 28, 2022

Dancing on the graves of children. https://t.co/iFgEZscfgB — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) May 28, 2022

He danced on children’s graves. Children’s. Graves. This is the Republican Party. https://t.co/FzTRximysR — Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) May 28, 2022

Perfect summation of a convention for monsters https://t.co/IbZibBAyy8 — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 28, 2022