Book: Cruz Said ‘Something Fundamentally Wrong’ With Evangelicals Who Voted Trump

In a new book on the 2016 campaign, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had some pointed words for evangelicals who supported then-candidate Donald Trump.

“If you’re a faithful person, if you believe that Jesus Christ died for your sins, emerged from the grave three days later and gives eternal life, and you’re supporting Donald Trump, I think there’s something fundamentally wrong with you,” he said according to Politico Magazine chief correspondent Tim Alberta book “American Carnage” obtained by the New York Times.

Trump reportedly had such animus for Cruz at the time that he called the chairman of the Iowa Republican Party after the Texas senator won the caucuses, asking him to “publicly disavow” the results. The chairman, Jeff Kaufmann, said he could not do that.

Trump’s connections at the National Enquirer also came into play, with David Pecker trying vigorously to dig up dirt on Cruz.

Trump eventually secured the nomination after the Indiana primary and Cruz has since become a fairly dependable Trump ally, voting with the President about 92 percent of the time according to FiveThirtyEight.