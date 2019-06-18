Trump Laments His Crowd Size Is Maybe Smaller Than Some Popular Guitarists

The crowd-sized-obsessed President made a jolting admission on Tuesday morning, ahead of his big campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida.

He’s unprecedentedly popular, but maybe not quite as crowd-enticing as some famous guitarists.

The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high. Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild – See you later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Trump’s been consumed by his crowd sizes since inauguration when he forced his newly minted press secretary to lie to reporters about the amount of attendees viewing his swear-in.

But Trump may have reason to gloat about his numbers this time. According to the Orland Sentinel, supporters started lining up for the campaign rally at the Amway Center at least 42 hours ahead of the event. The line of MAGA-backers towing tents and sleeping bags had grown to 250 people by Tuesday evening, the Sentinel reported.

It looks like it’s grown a bit since then.