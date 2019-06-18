Latest
Trump Laments His Crowd Size Is Maybe Smaller Than Some Popular Guitarists

Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America
By
June 18, 2019 8:15 am

The crowd-sized-obsessed President made a jolting admission on Tuesday morning, ahead of his big campaign kick-off rally in Orlando, Florida.

He’s unprecedentedly popular, but maybe not quite as crowd-enticing as some famous guitarists.

Trump’s been consumed by his crowd sizes since inauguration when he forced his newly minted press secretary to lie to reporters about the amount of attendees viewing his swear-in.

But Trump may have reason to gloat about his numbers this time. According to the Orland Sentinel, supporters started lining up for the campaign rally at the Amway Center at least 42 hours ahead of the event. The line of MAGA-backers towing tents and sleeping bags had grown to 250 people by Tuesday evening, the Sentinel reported.

It looks like it’s grown a bit since then.

