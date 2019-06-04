Latest
AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - JULY 13: Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint press conference at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England.
Trump Has Rare Moment Of Self-Awareness At UK Presser: ‘I Don’t Like Critics’

By
June 4, 2019 9:35 am

While he was calling Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn a “negative force” and addressing protests in the city, President Donald Trump had a moment of possibly inadvertent self awareness.

“I really don’t like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done,” Trump said.

The comment was part of a mantra about “negative forces” the President kept referencing as he claimed to favor positivity in political relationships. Meanwhile, the President’s list of derogatory nicknames for his political enemies is nearly incalculable.

