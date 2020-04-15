Latest
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 11: Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico Secretary of State, participates in a discussion on elections at the Bipartisan Policy Center on October 11, 2018. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
6 mins ago
NM Supreme Court Sides With GOP In Fight With Clerks Over COVID-19 Mail-In Voting
1 hour ago
Coronavirus Choking Off Africa’s Already Vulnerable Food Supply
A woman wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as she rides an escalator at a shopping mall in Beijing, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. China reported several dozen new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, mostly from overseas. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 hour ago
Both Shoppers And Workers Afraid To Go Back To Normal As Some COVID Restrictions Ease

Trump Gets Shredded For Sticking His Name On Taxpayer-Funded Relief Checks

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force at the White House on April 06, 2020. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
April 15, 2020 11:18 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

In an unprecedented move, President Donald Trump successfully got his name stamped onto the COVID-19 relief checks that many Americans will soon be receiving.

Now he’s being slammed online for the blatant self-glorification and the possibility that the payments will be delayed as a result.

Several Democratic lawmakers and other critics pointed out the obvious: Trump putting his name on the taxpayer-funded checks is an attempt to take credit for the payments as he refuses to take responsibility for his administration’s failure to quickly respond to the coronavirus pandemic:

Lawrence Summers, a former treasury secretary under President Bill Clinton, swiped at Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for pandering to Trump’s demand in the first place:

And given the disastrous consequences of the Trump administration’s delayed response to the coronavirus pandemic, some people proposed a better place to put Trump’s name:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: