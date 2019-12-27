Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Flynn is expected to testify again on July 15. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
33 mins ago
Prosecutors Signal Anew That They May Seek A Harsher Sentence For Flynn
KELLOG ARENA, BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES - 2019/12/18: President Donald Trump speaks during the "Merry Christmas" rally at the Kellog Arena in Battle Creek, Michigan. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
19 hours ago
CBC: Trump Scene In ‘Home Alone 2’ Was Cut Before His Presidency
19 hours ago
Evangelical Editor Who Quit Likens Ex-Employer’s Embrace Of Trump To Breitbart

Trump Hostilely Dodges Question On Origins Of His Ukraine Conspiracy Theory

OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 28: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) US President Donald Trump (R) m... OSAKA, JAPAN - JUNE 28: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) US President Donald Trump (R) meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) on the first day of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 27, 2019 10:31 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

When asked on Christmas what Russian President Vladimir Putin might have said to convince him that Ukraine, and not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump lashed out and dodged away.

“You’re putting words in somebody’s mouth,” Trump retorted, per New York Magazine. “Who are you referring to? Me? I never said anything about it. I never said a thing about it. All right, any other questions?”

The reporter’s question came from a Washington Post report in which multiple former White House officials confirmed that Putin fanned the flames of the conspiracy theory.

Many of those officials pointed to a meeting Trump had with Putin at the G-20 in Hamburg — where he had a lengthy conversation with Putin virtually alone — as the turning point in his obsession.

At the same time that he grew more likely to baselessly blame Ukraine, he became more hostile to his advisers and intelligence officers who impressed upon him the evidence that Russia was the true bad actor.

Republicans gradually picked up on the President’s pet conspiracy, some of whom parroted it back during the impeachment inquiry.

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: