Latest
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 6: House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., attends a news conference in the Capitol on the Voting Rights Advancement Act on Friday, December 6, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Biden Wants Clyburn’s Endorsement. Clyburn Has Yet To Budge.
Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a Nevada Caucus watch party on February 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the Nevada caucuses. (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP)
3 hours ago
Biden Says Facebook Warned His Staff About Russian Bots Targeting His Campaign
4 hours ago
O’Brien Denies Russian Meddling Reports After Saying He Hasn’t Seen Intel

Trump Congratulates Sanders On NV Win, Says He Should Be Treated ‘Fairly’

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, February 23, 2020, leaving on a 2-day trip to India. - Trump is heading to Indi... US President Donald Trump speaks to the press prior to departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, February 23, 2020, leaving on a 2-day trip to India. - Trump is heading to India for his first visit there. United by mistrust of China, Trump's visit will see deals in defence and other areas, including potentially the supply of six nuclear reactors, the fruit of a landmark atomic accord in 2008.The visit will be big on optics, with Modi and Trump appearing at a rally at the world's largest cricket stadium and the US president and First Lady Melania watching the sunset at the Taj Mahal. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 23, 2020 10:35 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

President Trump congratulated Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday for his projected win in the Nevada caucuses.

While speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for India Sunday, Trump said he thinks “it was a great win for Bernie Sanders.”

“We’ll see how it all turns out. They’ve got a lot of winning to do,” Trump said. “I hope they treat him fairly.”

Trump added that he doesn’t care who he runs against but that he hopes the election won’t be a “rigged deal.”

“Frankly, I don’t care who I run against. I just hope they treat him fairly,” Trump said. “I hope it is not going to be a rigged deal because there’s a lot of bad things going on and I hope it’s not going to be one of those. So, we’ll see what happens.”

Although he didn’t clarify the “bad things” he referred to, Trump’s remarks come days after The New York Times first reported Thursday that intelligence officials warned House lawmakers that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election in an effort to help the President’s re-election. The classified briefing reportedly angered Trump. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that Sanders was briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is attempting to help his campaign in the Democratic presidential primary.

Trump previously congratulated Sanders on Saturday night in a tweet that slammed former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg. Minutes later, Trump alluded to reports of Russia attempting to help Sanders’ campaign in another tweet.

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: