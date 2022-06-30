Trump Whines Mid-Newsmax Interview That Newsmax Isn’t Lying About Election Hard Enough

It seems like ex-President Donald Trump’s finding it difficult to cope as right-wing media allies quietly slip away from his fake narratives about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

During a pre-recorded softball interview with Newsmax that aired on Thursday, Trump griped directly to Newsmax interviewer Rob Finnerty about the MAGA-friendly outlet apparently not peddling his lies about the 2020 election as much as he would like.

“Fox doesn’t put it on, and by the way, you people don’t put it on either,” the ex-president told Finnerty. “You’re afraid of being sued or something.”

(Trump might not be wrong on that front; Newsmax and Fox News are both currently battling massive defamation suits from Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, the two voting tech companies at the center of the MAGA election fraud conspiracy theories that the conservative mediasphere helpfully amplified pre-lawsuits.)

Trump then demanded that Finnerty not allow Newsmax to edit out his nonsense about the election.

“Don’t let it. Don’t let it happen,” the ex-president warned, to which a chuckling Finnerty replied “Of course not. I will not allow that!”

The ex-president also jabbed at Fox News host Bret Baier’s “strange” comments about Hutchinson’s testimony, which Baier had described as “stunning” and “very compelling from beginning to end.”

This post-hearing moment of awkward silence on Fox kinda says a lot. pic.twitter.com/5yRNJ0btKd — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2022

Trump’s support from the Washington Examiner, another right-wing outlet, seems to be growing somewhat shaky as well: After Hutchinson gave her bombshell testimony on Tuesday, the Examiner’s editorial board put out a scathing editorial, declaring that Trump is a “disgrace” who is “unfit to be anywhere near power ever again.”