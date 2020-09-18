Latest
3 hours ago
Trump Admin Reverses Politicized Testing Guidance After Interference Exposed
Bill Stepien, , left, former campaign manager for Governor Chris Christie and his attorney Kevin Marino, leave the State House during a lunch break after listening to the testimony of Kevin O'Dowd, Governor Christie's chief of staff, before the New Jersey Select Commission on Investigation looking into the closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge, Trenton, N.J., Monday, June 9, 2014. (AP Photo/The Record of Bergen County, Amy Newman)
3 hours ago
A Second Trump Campaign Manager Didn’t Vote For POTUS In 2016
3 hours ago
FEC Chairman Sees Election As ‘Spiritual War’ Against ‘Flat-Out Anarchy’

Trump Claims To Know More Than Experts ‘In Many Cases’ After Clashes With Officials

on September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders in the Roosevelt Room on September 5, 2018. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
September 18, 2020 4:43 p.m.

President Donald asserted that he often knows more about issues than his own government experts on Friday afternoon, after publicly pushing undermining FBI Director Christopher Wray and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director (CDC) Robert Redford’s testimonies on Russian election interference and the COVID-19 vaccine, respectively.

During a White House press briefing, a reporter brought up Trump’s tweets from Thursday night that chastised Wray for warning Congress about Russia’s efforts to “denigrate” Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Trump’s behalf and for correctly stating that “antifa” (short for “anti-fascist”) is an ideology, not a formal organization.

“How is it that you don’t trust your own experts? Do you think you know better than they do?” ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked, also pointing out that Trump claimed Redford made a “mistake” when he said a COVID-19 vaccine wouldn’t likely be widely available until around summer 2021.

“Yeah, in many cases I do,” Trump replied.

Trump repeated his claim that China poses a bigger threat to the U.S. than Russia and that Wray’s definition of antifa was an “absolutely incorrect definition.”

“I speak up. I like to speak up,” Trump said.

On Thursday night, the President tweeted “Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat than Russia, Russia, Russia,” in response to Wray’s testimony that the FBI has seen “very active, very active efforts” from Russia to boost Trump in the elections.

Trump was also apparently upset by the FBI director stating that the agency did not consider antifa to be an organization.

“…And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with ‘murder,'” the President tweeted.

Watch Trump below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30