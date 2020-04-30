Latest
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 8: Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan democratic gubernatorial nominee, speaks with a reporter after a Democrat Unity Rally at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel August 7th, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Whitmer will face off against republican gubernatoral nominee Bill Schuette in November. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
33 mins ago
Leaked Emails And A Partisan Clash: GOP Fights Whitmer On Emergency Declaration
2 hours ago
NYC Closing Subway System Overnight To Clean Trains Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
4 hours ago
Fox Host Shuts Down Her Colleague’s Complaints About Stay-At-Home Orders

Trump Claims There’s ‘Tremendous Pent-Up Demand’ That’ll Boost Economy Because ‘I Feel It’

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he speaks to the press as he walks to Marine One prior on December 7, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
April 30, 2020 2:00 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Though tens of millions of Americans are getting laid off thanks to COVID-19, President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that there is “tremendous pent-up demand” that will lead to a “spectacular” economy next year because that’s what he feels.

“I’ll tell you what: I feel it,” Trump told New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and reporters in the Oval Office.

“And I will say I think next year is going to be a spectacular year in terms of growth, in terms of bringing our country back,” he continued. “I think we are going to have a really good year.”

The U.S. economy has taken a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and unemployment has skyrocketed to Great Depression levels of job losses.

The Labor Department reported on Thursday that 3,839,000 unemployment claims were filed last week, bringing the total number of claims over the past six weeks up to about 30 million.

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30