Latest
2 hours ago
Mary Trump Condemns RNC, Says Trump Will ‘Use Anybody For His Own Purposes’
3 hours ago
Tenants Say They Were Tricked Into RNC Video Appearance: ‘I Am Not A Trump Supporter’
21 hours ago
Top General Promises An ‘Apolitical’ Military That Will Stay Out Of Electoral Disputes

Trump Claims He Wants To See ‘First Woman President Also’: If It’s His Daughter

LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 28: President Donald Trump speaks at an airport hanger at a rally a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention on August 28, 2020... LONDONDERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - AUGUST 28: President Donald Trump speaks at an airport hanger at a rally a day after he formally accepted his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention on August 28, 2020 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Addressing hundreds of supporters, many wearing face masks, Trump made his case for his re-election against his opponent Joe Biden. Trump spoke at at Pro Star Aviation. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 29, 2020 2:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump railed against Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris during a New Hampshire campaign rally on Friday night, suggesting that the California senator is “not competent” enough to make history as the first female president.

“I want to see the first woman president also,” Trump said, before rebuffing Harris and then boosting his own daughter for the role, claiming that Ivanka Trump who is also among his advisers, is the kind of female leader his supporters could back.

“They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka!’” Trump said. “I don’t blame them.”

The comments follow Trump’s ongoing attack of Harris who is the first Black woman and Asian American to be nominated to a major party’s presidential ticket.

Harris — the woman that he says is “not competent” — is also the woman that he has repeatedly called “dangerous,” “nasty,” and even “disrespectful” in her tough questioning of his Supreme Court justice pick, Brett Kavanaugh during Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and in her criticisms of her then opponent and now running mate, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, during the party’s debates last year.

Trump has also fanned the flame surrounding a false and racist conspiracy theory about Harris’ eligibility for the vice presidency, suggesting that she may not have been born in the United States. 

On Thursday, ahead of the Trump’s GOP acceptance speech, Harris had ripped the President during her first solo campaign event, saying that he had mishandled the coronavirus pandemic and failed in his duty to ensure safety for all Americans as COVID-19 continues to ravage the nation. 

The rally follows Trump’s speech on Thursday concluding the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House. Few of the spectators in New Hampshire wore masks, and they stood close together, ignoring the six feet of social distance recommended to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. 

Trump’s dismissal of Harris as a potential future president follows efforts to shore up support from female voters during the RNC where several speakers touted Trump’s record on advancing women’s issues and addressing concerns of people of color.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30