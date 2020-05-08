Latest
1 hour ago
Pompeo: Never Mind, Maybe COVID-19 Didn’t Come From Chinese Lab After All
2 hours ago
US Lost 20.5 Million Jobs In April, Unemployment Rate Rises To 14.7%
NYTVIRUS - President Donald Trump makes remarks as he meets with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, in the Oval Office, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
2 hours ago
Birx Says CDC Guidelines Are ‘Still Being Worked On’ After Trump Shelved First Report

Trump Claims He ‘Learned A Lot’ From Richard Nixon

President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters in the Rose Garden for the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on March 29, 2020. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
May 8, 2020 10:10 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Donald Trump made a head-scratching comparison between himself and the late President Richard Nixon on Friday morning.

During an interview on “Fox and Friends,” Trump explained why he chose not to go on a firing spree amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation a la Nixon’s Saturday Night Massacre during the Watergate scandal.

“I learned a lot from Richard Nixon: Don’t fire people,” the President said. “I learned a lot.”

“I study history, and the firing of everybody….I should’ve, in one way,” he continued. “But I’m glad I didn’t because look at the way it turned out.”

However, Trump stood by his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, saying that the ouster was “very good thing.”

Nixon’s firing of Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox in 1973 sparked the impeachment proceedings that ultimately led to the House Judiciary Committee slapping the President with three articles of impeachment alleging obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and contempt of Congress. Nixon resigned before the House could hold a full vote.

And for all he claims to have learned from Nixon, Trump himself was impeached last December over two of the same charges as the 37th president: Obstruction and abuse of power.

But he insisted on Friday that there was “one big difference” between Nixon and himself.

“I did nothing wrong and there are no tapes,” Trump said.

While there weren’t any audio recordings of Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president, the White House’s memo on the call played a large role in Trump’s impeachment–similar to the Nixon tapes.

Listen to Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30