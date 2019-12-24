Trump Boasts That He’s Ready To Unwrap North Korea’s ‘Christmas Gift’

President Trump is spreading holiday cheer by … bragging about how he’s ready to unwrap whatever North Korea’s “Christmas gift” would be.

During a teleconference with members of the military Tuesday, Trump boasted that the “Christmas gift” that North Korea threatened — which Pyongyang officials said is contingent on whether the U.S. eases up on sanctions by the end of the year — will be dealt with “very successfully.”

“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said. “Everybody’s got surprises for me — I handle them as they come along.”

Trump then sarcastically suggested that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could send him a “beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test.”

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Trump said. “Right? And they get a vase, and they get a nice present from me. You don’t know.”

‘Watch Trump’s remarks below: