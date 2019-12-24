Trump Boasts That He’s Ready To Unwrap North Korea’s ‘Christmas Gift’

Latest
US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019.
December 24, 2019 12:55 p.m.
President Trump is spreading holiday cheer by … bragging about how he’s ready to unwrap whatever North Korea’s “Christmas gift” would be.

During a teleconference with members of the military Tuesday, Trump boasted that the “Christmas gift” that North Korea threatened — which Pyongyang officials said is contingent on whether the U.S. eases up on sanctions by the end of the year — will be dealt with “very successfully.”

“We’ll find out what the surprise is and we’ll deal with it very successfully. Let’s see what happens,” Trump said. “Everybody’s got surprises for me — I handle them as they come along.”

Trump then sarcastically suggested that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could send him a “beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test.”

“Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test,” Trump said. “Right? And they get a vase, and they get a nice present from me. You don’t know.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
