news Battle Over The Census

Trump To Announce Action Thursday On Census Citizenship Question

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 11, 2019 9:29 am

President Trump will hold a press conference about the census citizenship question Thursday, where he is expected to unveil a executive action on the issue, CNN reported. His remarks are scheduled for 5 p.m. ET, according to a schedule released by the White House

It is unclear exactly what shape Trump’s move to try to re-add the question will take. A White House spokesperson did not respond to TPM’s inquiry seeking more details.

The Supreme Court decision blocking the Trump administration’s initial attempt to add the question left the door open for it to be included on the census in the future. However, legal scholars have been extremely skeptical that an executive action would be what overcomes the Supreme Court’s ruling last month.

The Justice Department did not originally plan to fight the court’s ruling — a signal that the administration’s own lawyers didn’t see a way forward — and the census forms have already begun printing.

Update: This story has been updated to include the scheduled time of Trump’s census citizenship question remarks.

Comments
