Trump Celebrates Rosh Hashanah With Anti-Semitic Warning To ‘Liberal Jews’

Former President Donald Trump marked Rosh Hashanah — the start of the Jewish High Holy days and the celebration of the New Year — on Sunday by blaming “liberal Jews” for voting to “destroy America and Israel.”

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed in false narratives!,” Trump posted on his bootleg social media platform Truth Social. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward!”

Under that message, the leading Republican presidential candidate shared what appears to be a JEXIT — short for Jews Exiting the Democrat Party — flyer.

“Wake Up Sheep. What Nazi / Anti Semite ever did this for the Jewish people or Israel?” the flyer reads before listing five things Trump claims to have done for Jewish Americans during his presidency.

On top of that list is moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem with a note that “no other president had the balls to do it.” The flyer also mentions Trump endorsing “Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights” and “over settlements in Judea & Samaria” — also known as the West Bank.

“Clearly, one of the Greatest Anti Semites of our time!” the flyer concludes.

Few Jewish Americans voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 and polling suggests even fewer will support him if he is the nominee in 2024.

The Sunday night post got quick pushback from former government officials to academics.

Columbia Journalism Professor Bill Grueskin described the post as “Trump’s casual anti-semitism,” adding “it’s utterly absurd to think that most ‘liberal Jews’ cared whether the US embassy was in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem. Or that they supported Israeli sovereignty over settlements in Judea and Samaria.”

“Even by Trumpian antisemitic standards, this is pretty disgusting,” CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs Amy Spitalnick tweeted. “And on Rosh Hashanah. We have normalized a very old school, very familiar type of antisemitic fascism in this country. It’s scary stuff.”

And Eric Columbus — a President Barack Obama appointee at the Department of Justice and a former special litigation counsel for the House of Representatives — let the post speak for itself by posting it alongside President Joe Biden’s Rosh Hashanah message.