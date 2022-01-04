Trump Cancels Planned Jan. 6 Press Conference

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he was cancelling a press conference he’d scheduled for the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

In a statement, Trump said he was cancelling the event “in light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats” — though he faced weeks of criticism after announcing last month that he planned to speak on Jan. 6.

Trump said he would discuss “many of those important topics” at a previously-scheduled rally in Arizona on Jan. 15.

Last month, Trump announced his plans to hold the press conference while criticizing the Jan. 6 committee for its apparent failure to look into “the CAUSE of the January 6th protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020.”

After announcing the press conference, he added, “Until then, remember, the insurrection took place on November 3rd, it was the completely unarmed protest of the rigged election that took place on January 6th.”