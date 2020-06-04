Trump Cancels Planned Weekend Stay At New Jersey Golf Club

President Trump will no longer hit the links this weekend.

The President has called off to his scheduled weekend stay at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, according to an NJ.com report on Thursday citing an unnamed White House official.

The official told NJ.com that although Trump is still set to travel to Maine on Friday, he will return to Washington, D.C. instead.

NJ.com notes that Trump has yet to visit his golf club in New Jersey this year — which reopened after temporarily closing due to coronavirus-related restrictions — but is set to hold a fundraiser for his re-election campaign, the Republican National Committee and 22 state parties there the following weekend. The fundraising event is restricted to around 25 attendees and costs $250,000 per person.