Latest
49 mins ago
New Gov’t Document: COVID Deaths Projected To Increase To 3,000 Per Day By June 1
Florida, Miami Beach, North Beach, coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic crisis, discarded face mask, litter sidewalk,
1 hour ago
Oklahoma Mayor Forced To Revise Mask Mandate After Rash Of Violent Threats
2 hours ago
Mnuchin Urges People To ‘Explore’ US Despite CDC Warning Against Non-Essential Travel

Trump Camp Uses Outbreak To Flaunt POTUS’ Response In New Ad Amid Rising Death Toll

President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force at the White House on April 17, 2020. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By
|
May 4, 2020 1:31 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Trump reelection campaign unveiled a new ad titled “American Comeback” on Sunday that trumpeted President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic even as the number of fatalities from the virus in the U.S. continues to grow.

The 60-second spot, which aired right before Trump’s virtual town hall on Fox News, features soundbites of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) praising the administration’s assistance to their states, plus images of people holding banners thanking Trump.

The ad also uses a soundbite of Trump claiming that he built “the greatest economy the world has ever seen” amid the outbreak, which has cost approximately 30 million jobs in the U.S.

The campaign ad is a continuation of Trump’s self-congratulatory attitude toward the outbreak, which has tanked the U.S. economy and killed more than 67,000 Americans.

White House adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, claimed last week that the administration’s response was “a great success story.”

After initially downplaying the severity of COVID-19, Trump scrambled to take action on the virus and proceeded to blame governors for the medical supply shortages.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30