Trump Camp Issues Irate Response To Biden Choosing Harris As Running Mate

Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), speaks at the 2019 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Monday, March 25, 2019. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Washington, DC. - August 6, 2020: President Trump address the press before departing the White House on Thursday, August 6, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman /The Washington Post via Getty Images)
August 11, 2020 5:32 p.m.

The Trump campaign swiftly condemned Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s announcement of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement issued shortly after Biden’s announcement, Trump campaign adviser Katrina Pierson slammed the former VP’s decision to include Harris on the presidential ticket.

“Not long ago, Kamala Harris called Joe Biden a racist and asked for an apology she never received,” Pierson wrote. “Clearly, Phony Kamala will abandon her own morals, as well as try to bury her record as a prosecutor, in order to appease the anti-police extremists controlling the Democrat Party.”

Pierson went on to accuse Harris of having “gleefully embraced the left’s radical manifesto” during her own unsuccessful bid for the Democrats’ presidential nomination, before arguing that the California senator is “proof” that Biden is “an empty shell being filled with the extreme agenda of the radicals on the left.”

Pierson dug in further by adding that Biden’s selection of Harris for the VP slot amounted to him “surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob” — a move she predicts “Americans will resoundingly reject” in November.

“Joe Biden is no moderate, and with Harris as his ‘political living will,’ he is surrendering control of our nation to the radical mob with promises to raise taxes, cut police funding, kill energy jobs, open our borders, and appease socialist dictators,” Pierson wrote.

President Trump himself tweeted a video echoing Pierson’s statement shortly after Biden’s announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Summer Concepcion
