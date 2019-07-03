TV-Obsessed Trump Holding Campaign Rally In NC On Day Of Mueller Testimony

President Trump will hold a campaign rally in Greenville, North Carolina later this month.

Coincidentally, on the same day that special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify publicly before the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

According to the Trump campaign’s website, the event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Williams Arena on the campus of East Carolina University. As the Charlotte Observer noted, the venue has a capacity of 8,000 people.

While the Trump campaign did not immediately return TPM’s request for comment on whether the scheduling was intentional, the long-anticipated testimony from Mueller is already irking the President. In a tweet on Tuesday, Trump said Mueller “must” keep his testimony within the realm of the report that he released on his investigation, before devolving into his “No Collusion, No Obstruction,” “Great Hoax” mantra.

Robert Mueller is being asked to testify yet again. He said he could only stick to the Report, & that is what he would and must do. After so much testimony & total transparency, this Witch Hunt must now end. No more Do Overs. No Collusion, No Obstruction. The Great Hoax is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

Mueller has already made it clear that is what he intends to do. Democrats know they won’t get much new information from the special counsel who strives to stay non-partisan, but think the public testimony will drum up enough media coverage to keep every day Americans apprised of Mueller’s findings.