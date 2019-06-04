Latest
‘Extremely Past Due’: Trump Campaign Still Owes $470K To El Paso For February Rally

Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America
By
June 4, 2019 11:45 am

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign still hasn’t paid back its debt of more than $470,000 to the city of El Paso for a rally Trump held in February.

The El Paso Times reported on Monday that the campaign owes the city $470,417.05 for services provided by the city’s police, fire, health, aviation, maintenance, and bus departments on February 11.

When the campaign missed its payment deadline of April 26, El Paso sent a letter on May 23 saying that the campaign’s account is “extremely past due.”

The letter also warned that failure to pony up could lead to El Paso refusing to work with Trump again in the future: “Further, the city may choose to not enter into a contract with an individual that is indebted to the city for more than $100.”

“It shows a lack of concern for the community and the tax paying voters of El Paso,” City Representative Alexsandra Annello told the El Paso Times. “President Trump has in many ways, over the last year, put a financial burden on this community and has yet to show us the respect we deserve.”

In contrast, 2020 Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke has paid back his bill of $21,012.36 to El Paso for the counter-protest he held on the day of Trump’s rally.

The Trump campaign did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

See El Paso’s invoice to the Trump campaign below:

