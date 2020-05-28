Latest
MODESTO, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Mailed in ballots sit in US Postal Service bins inside the office of the Stanislaus County Clerk on November 6, 2018 in Modesto, California. Stanislaus County is in California's 10th Congressional District which is host to a close race for US Congress between Democrat Josh Harder and Republican Jeff Denham. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
9 mins ago
Trump Sends Unhinged Email Railing Against Vote By Mail: ‘Mailboxes Will Be Robbed’
45 mins ago
Trump Tweets Video Declaring That ‘The Only Good Democrat Is A Dead Democrat’
HOLD FOR STORY - FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
45 mins ago
Texas Supreme Court: COVID-19 Can’t Be Used As An Excuse To Vote Absentee

Trump Blasts Out ‘Obama Is A Disgrace’ Email Before Noting COVID-19 Death Toll

This screen grab from a video released by BidenForPresident shows former President Obama endorsing Joe Bidens White House bid through a video message on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. - Former President Barack Obama endors... This screen grab from a video released by BidenForPresident shows former President Obama endorsing Joe Bidens White House bid through a video message on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. - Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden on April 14, 2020, in a video message in which he explains why he believes his former running mate is the candidate needed at this moment of crisis in America. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / BidenForPresident / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/BidenForPresident/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 28, 2020 10:45 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

President Trump hasn’t stopped his baseless attacks against former President Barack Obama even as the country’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.

In a fundraising email early Thursday morning with the subject line “Obama is a disgrace,” the Trump campaign rehashed the President’s allegations that his predecessor attempted to frame him for colluding with Russia during the 2016 election.

After calling Obama “a total disaster,” the Trump campaign’s email baselessly accused the Obama administration of “illegally spying” on his 2016 campaign before urging the President’s “BEST SUPPORTERS to step up and FIGHT BACK.”

The Trump campaign unleashed its latest attack against Obama just hours after the country’s death toll from COVID-19 reached a sobering milestone of more than 100,000.

The President’s first acknowledgement of the jarring death toll came in a tweet the morning after news of it broke.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30