Trump Blasts Out ‘Obama Is A Disgrace’ Email Before Noting COVID-19 Death Toll

President Trump hasn’t stopped his baseless attacks against former President Barack Obama even as the country’s death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.

In a fundraising email early Thursday morning with the subject line “Obama is a disgrace,” the Trump campaign rehashed the President’s allegations that his predecessor attempted to frame him for colluding with Russia during the 2016 election.

After calling Obama “a total disaster,” the Trump campaign’s email baselessly accused the Obama administration of “illegally spying” on his 2016 campaign before urging the President’s “BEST SUPPORTERS to step up and FIGHT BACK.”

The Trump campaign unleashed its latest attack against Obama just hours after the country’s death toll from COVID-19 reached a sobering milestone of more than 100,000.

The President’s first acknowledgement of the jarring death toll came in a tweet the morning after news of it broke.