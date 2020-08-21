Latest
27 mins ago
McCarthy Denounces QAnon: There Is ‘No Place’ For Conspiracy Theory In GOP
1 hour ago
Is Your State Ready For The Pandemic Election? A Look At GA, MI, PA, TX, and WI
2 hours ago
Bannon Calls Charges Against Him A ‘Political Hit Job’

Trump Campaign Fails To Produce Evidence Of Voter Fraud In PA Lawsuit

US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives for a rally at Yuma International Airport August 18, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
August 21, 2020 3:48 p.m.

Even in response to a federal judge, the Trump campaign was unable to provide evidence of voter fraud in its crusade against drop boxes in Pennsylvania.

Last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge ordered the campaign to show examples to back up their argument that drop boxes, where voters can deposit their ballots, will open the door to widespread voter fraud.

In their response, campaign lawyers declined to do so.

“Neither the original Complaint nor the Amended Complaint contains an allegation that ‘ballot harvesting,’ ‘manipulating and destroying ballots,’ double voting, and/or voter fraud from mail-in and absentee ballots actually occurred during the Primary Election,” the lawyers wrote.

“The claims asserted by the plaintiffs do not hinge on evidence of voter fraud actually occurring,” they added. The campaign argued that though it has no proof that fraud of this type has happened, it could — and that’s grounds enough for barring the boxes.

The campaign then loaded the 524-page document with articles about a handful of cases of voter fraud unrelated to mail-in voting or drop boxes.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan asked the Trump campaign to respond last week after the Sierra Club and Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future, two intervenor-defendants in the case, argued that the campaign “should not be permitted to raise such spectacular fraud-related claims, particularly in this national climate, and refuse to provide discoverable information to substantiate those claims.”

In his order, Ranjan said that “If there are no responsive documents, Plaintiffs must state as such.”

The embarrassment is par for the course for the Trump campaign, which, led by President Donald Trump, frequently attacks mail-in voting as rife with widespread fraud. Experts of all stripes deny that assertion, and Trump himself often votes absentee.

He has openly admitted that he refused to negotiate on a COVID-19 relief package because it would fund the U.S. Postal Service and help the agency process mailed ballots this fall.

The Trump administration and campaign’s crusade against mail-in voting became a theme of the Democratic National Convention, where many power-brokers in the party urged voters to disregard his fear mongering and get their ballots in as early as possible.

“Right now, folks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting,” said former first lady Michelle Obama during her keynote speech. “We’ve got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow up to make sure they’re received. And then make sure our friends and families do the same.”

Read the Trump campaign’s response here:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30