Trump Campaign Called Itself The Death Star. Twitter Points Out That’s A Bad Idea.

May 7, 2020 4:38 p.m.
Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, compared the campaign to the Death Star, a fictional superweapon from Star Wars designed to blow up entire planets, on Thursday.

A number of people on Twitter were left wondering how anyone could possibly think that particular analogy in context of electoral politics was a good one.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star),” Parscale tweeted. “It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc.”

“In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time,” he added with a GIF of the Death Star firing at an unsuspecting planet.

People pointed out that hyping a campaign with comparisons to a WMD wielded by a tyrannical regime to kill millions of people en masse isn’t exactly smart politics, especially considering the fact that the weapon and regime both ultimately get destroyed by rebels fighting for a return to democracy.

And in the middle of a global pandemic that’s killed more than 75,000 Americans so far, it’s not exactly the best timing for the message.

Later, Parscale insisted that it was the media, not him, who referred to the campaign as the Death Star, even though the fact that that’s exactly what he did in the original tweet.

But no matter: Parscale cheerfully embraced it anyway.

“However, I am happy to use the analogy,” he tweeted. “The fact is, we haven’t used it yet.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
