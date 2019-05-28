As Trump Fans Claim Shadow Banning, The Campaign Is Looking Into New Social Media

As right-wing figures of all stripes continue to accuse the largest social media platforms of censoring their content, the Trump campaign is looking into Parler, a site similar to Twitter that has become friendly to an enclave of pro-Trump personalities.

According to Politico, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has started posting on the site and the team is considering making the President his own profile.

Currently, the site boasts only about 100,000 users and trends like #IllegalImmigrants and #BuildThatWall have dominated the discourse.

Republicans from Donald Trump Jr. to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) have accused major platforms of “shadow banning” them, or suppressing their content. The tech giants have flatly denied this.