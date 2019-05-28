As Trump Fans Claim Shadow Banning, The Campaign Is Looking Into New Social Media

Latest
The Twitter timeline of US president Donald Trump is seen on 29 June, 2017, in Bydgoszcz,Poland after he insulted TV show host Mika Brzezinski on the platform claiming he was bullied by Mrs. Brzezinski and her co-hosts on their show Morning Joe on MSNBC. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
By
May 28, 2019 7:35 am

As right-wing figures of all stripes continue to accuse the largest social media platforms of censoring their content, the Trump campaign is looking into Parler, a site similar to Twitter that has become friendly to an enclave of pro-Trump personalities.

According to Politico, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale has started posting on the site and the team is considering making the President his own profile.

Currently, the site boasts only about 100,000 users and trends like #IllegalImmigrants and #BuildThatWall have dominated the discourse.

Republicans from Donald Trump Jr. to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) have accused major platforms of “shadow banning” them, or suppressing their content. The tech giants have flatly denied this.

