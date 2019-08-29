With A Straight Face, Trump Campaign Aide Insists That President Has Never Lied

Latest
AFP/Getty Images
By
August 29, 2019 8:33 am
In a contentious interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Wednesday, Trump campaign aide Kayleigh McEnany insisted that it is the “fake news media” and not the chronically dishonest President who frequently lies to the American people.

“You don’t think this president has lied to the American people?” Cuomo asked.

“No, I don’t think this President has lied,” she replied after insisting that “the press lies.”

After McEnany repeated the same sentiment many times, Cuomo pretended to check that his earpiece was still working, exclaiming “wow!”

“Interview’s over, Kayleigh,” Cuomo interjected at one point. “If you can’t admit that this President has lied to the American people, you will not have credibility with the audience,” he added, calling the conversation “dead.”

“The fake news media lies every day and that’s why you’ve lost credibility,” she quipped back.

