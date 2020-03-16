Latest
Trump Camp Absurdly Accuses Dem Candidates Of ‘Plagiarizing’ POTUS’ Coronavirus Response

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Donald Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, speaks during a campaign rally in Houston, Texas on October 22, 2018. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
By
|
March 16, 2020 8:02 a.m.
Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale ludicrously claimed on Sunday night that 2020 candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) cribbed President Donald Trump’s plan to combat COVID-19 during the Democratic primary debate.

“As President Trump leads our country and takes unprecedented action in stopping the coronavirus, it is now clearer than ever that no leaders exist on the Democrat debate stage,” Parscale said in a statement. “Unable to articulate a coronavirus plan, both Bernie and Biden offered little more than plagiarizing President Trump’s response, which will now be the model for all future pandemics.”

Biden and Sanders faced off against each other in a debate with no other candidates for the first time on Sunday night, during which they were pressed on what their response to the coronavirus outbreak would be.

The Vermont senator argued that his Medicare for All proposal would be a long-term solution to help all Americans pay for COVID-19 treatment without having to pay for it themselves, while Biden focused more on the short-term, saying the response “should be coming out of the Situation Room.”

Neither proposal resembled Trump’s response to the virus, which has consisted of downplaying the pandemic as a minor concern, putting off a national emergency declaration only after weeks of pressure from the states, throwing confusion over Google’s role in the administration’s response to COVID-19,  and refusing to take responsibility for his administration’s failures in handling the outbreak.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
