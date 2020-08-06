Trump Calls Lawsuit To Dissolve NRA ‘A Very Terrible Thing’

President Donald Trump on Thursday called a lawsuit that seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association filed earlier in the day “a very terrible thing.”

As he was leaving the White House en route to Ohio, Trump responded to a reporter question regarding a lawsuit filed in state court by New York Attorney General Tish James against the NRA, saying that the state’s legal efforts against the NRA have “absolutely decimated” the gun advocacy group with its costs.

“It’s very sad,” Trump said.

At a press conference announcing the lawsuit earlier on Thursday, James said that a history of law-breaking by the pro-gun group had “contributed to the loss of more than $64 million.”

The complaint cites extensive allegations of fraud and self-dealing and named executive vice president Wayne LaPierre as the “central figure” behind the alleged scheme, while also listing three other executives as defendants. The complaint also asks the court to order LaPierre and others to pay back unlawful profits.

“I think the NRA should move to Texas and lead a very good and beautiful life,” Trump told reporters before departing for Ohio. “I’ve told them that for a long time. “