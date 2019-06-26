Trump Acknowledges Turnover Among Immigration Officials: ‘I Do Burn Out On People’

President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday he has no qualms about getting rid of people who aren’t “really great,” especially those at the reins of one of his pet issues: immigration.

“I do burn out on people, I do. If somebody’s not really great, I do,” Trump told the New York Times during an interview in the Oval Office for a new book at the President’s immigration policies.

According to the Times, Trump didn’t outright address the turmoil specifically in his Customs and Border Protection department, but said he’s made “good changes” in staffing his immigration agencies.

“I understand what I want,” he said. “And we’re starting to get there.”

On Tuesday, the acting head of Customs and Border Protection, John Sanders, confirmed he’s leaving the agency at the beginning of July. Sanders will be replaced by an immigration hardliner who also used to regularly pays visits to Trump’s favorite TV channel, Fox News. Mark Morgan will move to the position from his current post as acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director.

Sanders’ departure is just the latests in a string of turnover in immigration agencies in recent months. The changes come as public outrage grows over the overcrowded facilities holding detained migrants, specifically young children, at the border.