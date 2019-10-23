Trump Says He’s Building A Border Wall In, Uh, Colorado

When building a giant wall to keep immigrants out, why stop at the U.S.-Mexico border?

President Donald Trump was speaking at an energy conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when he began spouting off about his border wall in New Mexico.

Then Trump apparently forgot which states were actually on the border.

“And we’re building a wall in Colorado,” he said, without a trace of irony. “We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works that you can’t get over, you can’t get under.”

“And we’re building a wall in Texas,” Trump continued, as though he hadn’t just bragged about building a border wall in a landlocked state.

The flub seemed to go unnoticed by members of the audience, some of whom even stood up and cheered immediately after Trump mentioned Colorado.

TRUMP: "We're building a wall in Colorado. We're building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works." 😳 pic.twitter.com/tVgO95VIdW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 23, 2019

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) poked fun at Trump with a modified map: