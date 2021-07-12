Latest
16 hours ago ago
‘A Lovefest’: Trump Peddles More Jan. 6 Revisionist History While Hinting 2024 Run
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is seen in the Capitol Visitor Center before House Republicans voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from the position of House Republican Conference Chair on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
18 hours ago ago
Kinzinger Rips Fellow GOPers Who Invoked Nazi-Era Imagery To Pan Biden Vaccination Push
20 hours ago ago
Fauci Blasts ‘Horrifying’ Scene Of CPAC Crowd Cheering On COVID Vaccine Refusal
Morning Memo

Trump Brags That He ‘Became Worse’ After Impeachments

WELLINGTON, OHIO - JUNE 26: Former US President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26, 2021 in Wellington, Ohio. Trump is in Ohio to campaign for his former White House advisor ... WELLINGTON, OHIO - JUNE 26: Former US President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds on June 26, 2021 in Wellington, Ohio. Trump is in Ohio to campaign for his former White House advisor Max Miller. Miller is challenging incumbent Rep. Anthony Gonzales in the 16th congressional district GOP primary. This is Trump's first rally since leaving office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 12, 2021 7:43 a.m.

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things.

A Badge Of Honor

During his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last night, Trump proudly told the audience that he didn’t learn a thing when he got impeached twice.

  • He contrasted himself with then-Attorney General Bill Barr, whom Trump said “became a different man” when Democrats talked about impeaching the official. “I didn’t become different. I got impeached twice. I became worse,” Trump said.

The Making Of A Martyr

Trump set a new standard for Republicans to meet during a Fox Business interview on Sunday, when he exalted Ashli Babbitt as an “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman.”

  • Full quote: “Who is the person that shot an innocent, wonderful, incredible woman, a military woman, right in the head? There is no repercussion — that were on the other side, it would be the biggest story in this country.”
  • He also lied about the brewing volatility at his Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection. They were “peaceful people” and there was “love in the air,” Trump claimed.

Republicans Give Manchin And Sinema Shiny Gold Stars

Several Republicans, including Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), were secretly recorded heaping praise on Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for bearhugging the filibuster, thereby providing Republicans the perfect roadblock for Democrats’ progressive agenda.

  • Biggs admitted that the GOP would be “dead meat” without the filibuster. “Thank goodness for Sinema and Joe Manchin,” he said.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA), last seen being ousted from CNN, was also in attendance at the meeting, where he not only thanked Sinema for upholding the filibuster, he also directly emphasized the need to block “the people’s will.”

  • Full quote: “We have a bunch of people running around, particularly progressives, who all they want to talk about is, well, let the people’s will be done. No, no, no, no, we don’t want the people’s will to be done immediately.”

The video posted by The Undercurrent’s Lauren Windsor:

A Betrayed Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is upset his network isn’t backing his claims that the Biden administration is spying on him, according to CNN.

  • He insists he’s not mad, though. Don’t print that he’s mad. “I’m not mad at anyone at Fox,” the Fox News host told CNN. “If I was, I’d say so. I’m mad at you for lying relentlessly. What a loathsome person you are. Please print that.”

A Dem’s Town Hall Gets Violent When Trump Supporters Show Up To Heckle Her

Punches flew during Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA)’s town hall on Sunday, when a group of Trump supporters showed up to yell at her as she spoke, according to the Los Angeles Times.

  • Porter said afterward that the disruption was planned based on her GOP opponent’s Instagram post urging supporters to “CONFRONT KATIE PORTER!” The opponent, Nick Taurus, participated in the scuffle, the Times reported.

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump noted Taurus’ bizarre campaign site:

Bye Bye, Loser

The infamous statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia was finally removed on Saturday.

New York Meets D.C.

Eric Adams, the winner of the Democratic New York City mayoral primary and likely winner of the general election in November, will be meeting with Biden today.

  • What they’ll discuss: Gun violence.

Trying To Stop COVID Is Bad, Actually

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), whose state was an utter disaster during the pandemic, chastised her fellow Republican governors at CPAC who dared to do something to not let that happen to their own states.

  • Tsk tsk! “We’ve got Republican governors across this country pretending they didn’t shut down their states; that they didn’t close their regions; that they didn’t mandate masks,” she said during her speech. “Now I’m not picking fights with Republican governors. All I’m saying is that we need leaders with grit. That their first instinct is the right instinct.”

Oh and people at CPAC actually cheered the idea of Americans not getting the vaccine: 

You’re Almost There, Buddy

Are there things that are happening that you want to see in tomorrow’s Morning Memo? Send us the things.

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: