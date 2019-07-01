Trump Rambles About Having Tanks And Fighter Jets At Fourth Of July Celebration

President Donald Trump on Monday boasted about the tanks and the “best fighter jets in the world” that he’s planning on stationing during his Fourth of July celebration in Washington.

After defending the Border Patrol amid reports that some agents were caught joking online about migrant deaths and spreading faked images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaging in oral sex with a migrant, Trump veered off into a rambling description of his plans for his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump promised the celebration would “be about this country” and a “salute to America.”

“And I’m going to be here and I’m going to say a few words and we’re going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes too,” Trump said. “And we’re gonna have some tanks stationed outside. You’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks, so we have to put them in certain areas.”

“But we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abram tanks. And we have some incredible equipment, military equipment on display. Brand new. And we’re very proud of it,” he continued. “You know we’re making a lot of new tanks right now. we’re building a lot of new tanks in Lima, Ohio — our great tank factory that people wanted to close down until I got elected and I stopped it from being closed down, and now it’s a very productive facility and they do, nobody — it’s the greatest tank in the world, the Abrams.”

