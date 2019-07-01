Latest
59 mins ago
Center For American Progress Wants To Sell Its News Site ThinkProgress
1 hour ago
Cruz Compares Himself To Rosa Parks In Fight Against A Campaign Finance Regulation
2 hours ago
Cummings Demands WH Turn Over All Comms Sent On Private Servers
news

Trump Rambles About Having Tanks And Fighter Jets At Fourth Of July Celebration

AFP/Getty Images
By
July 1, 2019 6:00 pm

President Donald Trump on Monday boasted about the tanks and the “best fighter jets in the world” that he’s planning on stationing during his Fourth of July celebration in Washington.

After defending the Border Patrol amid reports that some agents were caught joking online about migrant deaths and spreading faked images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez engaging in oral sex with a migrant, Trump veered off into a rambling description of his plans for his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump promised the celebration would “be about this country” and a “salute to America.”

“And I’m going to be here and I’m going to say a few words and we’re going to have planes going overhead, the best fighter jets in the world and other planes too,” Trump said. “And we’re gonna have some tanks stationed outside. You’ve got to be pretty careful with the tanks because the roads have a tendency not to like to carry heavy tanks, so we have to put them in certain areas.”

“But we have the brand new Sherman tanks and we have the brand new Abram tanks. And we have some incredible equipment, military equipment on display. Brand new. And we’re very proud of it,” he continued. “You know we’re making a lot of new tanks right now. we’re building a lot of new tanks in Lima, Ohio — our great tank factory that people wanted to close down until I got elected and I stopped it from being closed down, and now it’s a very productive facility and they do, nobody — it’s the greatest tank in the world, the Abrams.”

Watch Trump below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: