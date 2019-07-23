Latest
Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson On Becoming UK Prime Minister

AFP Contributor/AFP
By
July 23, 2019 9:08 am

President Trump wasted no time in congratulating Boris Johnson, the populist who prefers a no-deal Brexit from the European Union, on becoming prime minister of the United Kingdom.

“He will be great!” Trump said in a tweet, noting the win after Johnson beat opponent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday.

President Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump also tweeted her congratulations.

Johnson will replace Theresa May, whom Trump insulted in recent weeks after the British ambassador to the U.S. resigned because of memos he’d written attacking Trump were leaked to the media. May will officially resign on Wednesday.

Johnson’s election has sparked a series of resignations by May’s ministers, according to Reuters. Both her education minister and foreign office minister announced their resignations before the results were even final, citing concerns over Johnson’s intentions to leave the European Union without a plan in place.

