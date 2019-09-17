Latest
US presidential nominee Donald Trump arrives by helicopter to Turnberry hotel and gold resort on June 23, 2016 in Turnberry,Scotland. Mr Trump arrived to officially open his Trump Turnberry resort which has undergone an eight month refurbishment as part of an investment thought to be worth in the region of two hundred million pounds.
1 hour ago
Air Force Officers With Combat Medals Get Special VIP Pins At Trump Turnberry
2 hours ago
NYT Deputy Editor Admits Kavanaugh Tweet ‘Fell Well Below Our Standards’
2 hours ago
Trump Calls For Resignation Of ‘Everybody’ At NYT Involved In Kavanaugh Story

Defense Dept Stalls On 3 Border Wall Projects Because They’re Too Expensive

on July 22, 2018, 2018 in Nogales, Arizona.
NOGALES, AZ - JULY 22: Children look from the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at dusk on July 22, 2018, in Nogales, Arizona. President Trump has proposed replacing the fence with a wall. (Photo by John... NOGALES, AZ - JULY 22: Children look from the Mexican side of the U.S.-Mexico border fence at dusk on July 22, 2018, in Nogales, Arizona. President Trump has proposed replacing the fence with a wall. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 17, 2019 10:31 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Department of Defense opted not to complete at least three border wall construction projects, at least for the time being, because the undertaking is too expensive.

According to a new court filing on Monday, flagged by Politico, the Defense Department determined it couldn’t afford the project, which would’ve built 20 miles of fencing and other border infrastructure like lights and would’ve cost $2.5 billion. The Pentagon determined last month that it could divert funding from the Army Corps counter-drug fund to pay for the project.

But the Army Corps ultimately decided the funds wouldn’t cover the total project.

The move is just the latest in a series of complications following President Trump’s decision earlier this year to declare a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and use Defense Department funding to help pay for his wall — the cornerstone of his 2016 campaign.

Trump made the decision after a gridlocked Congress refused to fund his wall and the government went into a weeks-long partial shutdown.

Read the filing below:

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: