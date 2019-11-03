Trump Gets Booed At A Sporting Event Yet Again, But Also Met With Some Cheers

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: (L-R) Newly-adopted son Cardel, 6 smiles at his two adoptive parents, Kelly Vielmo (C) and Jack Montgomery (R) get married by Rev. __________ in Washington, DC on Thursday, July 26, 2012. The same sex couple legally adopted Cardel and his two sisters Ravyn, 2 and Raine, 3 earlier in the day. The children are all siblings from the same mother and have been living with Jack and Kelly for about a year now. They decided to do both events on the same day out of convenience for family members who came to town. (Photo by Linda Davidson / The Washington Post)
November 3, 2019 10:14 a.m.
President Donald Trump’s second venture out to the public on Saturday night wasn’t much more successful than his first.

Trump and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. Peter King (R-NY).

He was met with a deluge of boos from a large section of the audience.

After the game, Trump retweeted posts and a video claiming that the crowd was in fact cheering on the President.

Though at least Trump wasn’t met solely with a wave of boos this time, the mixed reception closely echoes the response he got exactly a week prior when he
made a surprise appearance at the World Series in D.C.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
