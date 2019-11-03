Trump Gets Booed At A Sporting Event Yet Again, But Also Met With Some Cheers

President Donald Trump’s second venture out to the public on Saturday night wasn’t much more successful than his first.

Trump and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), Rep. Peter King (R-NY).

He was met with a deluge of boos from a large section of the audience.

Trump got the welcome he deserved today as he was greeted by protesters outside MSG and with loud boos inside as he entered for #UFC244. pic.twitter.com/6oBlxOhguo — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) November 3, 2019

After the game, Trump retweeted posts and a video claiming that the crowd was in fact cheering on the President.

#NEW: Pres. Trump arrives at Madison Square Garden to a positive reaction from the crowd ahead of #UFC244 . pic.twitter.com/OIz8R8IkRu — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) November 3, 2019

Though at least Trump wasn’t met solely with a wave of boos this time, the mixed reception closely echoes the response he got exactly a week prior when he

made a surprise appearance at the World Series in D.C.