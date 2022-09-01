Latest
2 hours ago
Judge Says Graham Can’t Avoid Georgia Grand Jury, But Limits Scope Of Questions
4 hours ago
After Dem Wins Alaska Seat, Right Wingers Think Ranked-Choice Voting Is A Scam
21 hours ago
History Made As Congress’ First Alaskan Native Wins Partial House Term

Trump Flirts With Bolduc Endorsement But Resists Committing In Key New Hampshire Senate Race

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
By
|
September 1, 2022 2:10 p.m.

With less than two weeks left until the New Hampshire Senate primary, former President Donald Trump is playing coy with his endorsement, which could dramatically reshape the race. 

“So I’ve been watching it. They want the endorsement,” Trump said on the right-wing John Fredericks radio show Thursday morning. “You know the numbers, I’m almost like at 99 percent on endorsements. So everybody wants the endorsement.” 

He added that retired Army Brigadier General Don Bolduc — a conspiracy theorist who’s leading in the polls and has been salivating for the Trump nod — has said some “great things” and is a “strong guy, tough guy.” 

Fredericks urged Trump to get behind Bolduc, calling him “grassroots, true MAGA.” 

Trump declined to give Bolduc the nod in 2020 when he was challenging Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH). He tossed Bolduc a one line affirmation of his performance on Fox and Friends back in 2021 via his Save America leadership PAC email — which both Bolduc and incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) seized on in their campaigns. 

Trump added on the show that he’d taken calls on the New Hampshire race “literally yesterday.” 

Bolduc has been doubling establishment pick state Senate President Chuck Morse (R) in recent polls, though the surveys reflect high levels of voter indecision.  

A PAC tied to a Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) ally is dumping $4 million into the state over the next couple weeks, trying to boost the low-energy Morse campaign with a flood of ad buys. 

Republicans worry that Bolduc — who planted his flag in support of repealing the 17th Amendment at a recent debate and has called the popular Republican New Hampshire governor a “Chinese communist sympathizer” — will put a potentially flippable seat completely out of reach. 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: