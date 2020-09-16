Latest
WINSTON SALEM, NC - SEPTEMBER 08: President Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport on September 8, 2020 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. The president also made a campaign stop in South Florida on Tuesday. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
6 hours ago
Trump Claims He Called CDC Director To Correct Him On COVID Vaccine Timeline
COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 06: Republican candidate Frank LaRose gives his victory speech after winning Ohio Secretary of State on November 6, 2018 at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images)
7 hours ago
Why Has Ohio’s Top Election Official Changed His Tune On Ballot Dropboxes?
8 hours ago
Biden: No Trust For Trump On COVID-19 Vaccine

Trump Suggests Alarming COVID Death Rate Would Decrease ‘If You Took Blue States Out’

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to the press during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump cont... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to the press during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump continues to trail challenger Joe Biden in the polls with the election less than two months away. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
September 16, 2020 7:29 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

In his latest effort to politicize the COVID-19 pandemic as the country approaches nearly 200,000 fatalities from the infectious disease, President Trump on Wednesday singled out “blue states” for the country’s jarring COVID-19 death rate.

During a briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Trump attempted to paint a rosy picture of COVID-19 cases in the country by suggesting that if “you take the blue states out” of the equation, the U.S. wouldn’t be experiencing an alarming death toll rate from the novel coronavirus compared to other countries.

“If you take the blue states out, we’re at at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at,” Trump said. “We’re really at a very low level, but some of the states —they were blue states, and blue-state management.”

After Trump singled out Democratic-led states for the country’s increasing COVID-19 fatality rate, without providing specific evidence to support his assertion, he went on to further rail against blue states for not easing up on coronavirus-related restrictions sooner.

“By the way we’d recommend they open up their states,” Trump said. “It’s hurting people far more than the disease itself.”

Although states such as New York, California and New Jersey – which are all considered Democratic strongholds in the November election – have experienced high fatality rates from COVID-19, the President failed to acknowledge the surging COVID-19 death toll in red states such as Texas and swing states like Florida.

According to Johns Hopkins University, red and swing states such as Louisiana, Mississippi, Arizona and Michigan are ranked in the top 10 states with the highest death rates per 100,000 people from COVID-19.

Shortly after the President blamed blue states for the rising number of COVID-19 death rates in the country, the Democratic National Committee ripped Trump for continuing to “politicize the coronavirus.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30