Latest
37 mins ago
Stacey Abrams Says She’s Open To Being A VP Pick For ‘Any Nominee’
2 hours ago
Cuccinelli Says Statue Of Liberty Poem Was About Europeans
SAN DIEGO, CA-AUG 23: Congressman Duncan Hunter walks into the San Diego Federal Courthouse for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, August 23, 2018 in San Diego, CA. Hunter and his wife Margaret are accused of using more than 250,00 in campaign funds for personal use.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
Duncan Hunter’s Trial Pushed Until Next Year
news

Trump Unaware Of Blago Case Details When IL GOPers Called To Change His Mind

Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich waves to the crowd in front of his home as he leaves for prison, Thursday, March 15, 2012 in Chicago. Blagojevich is resentencing today. (William DeShazer/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service
By
August 14, 2019 10:11 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

At least two key Illinois Republicans called President Trump last week to try to talk him out of commuting former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence, CNN reported Wednesday.

But during the calls, both Trump and his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney appeared at least somewhat unfamiliar with some of the details of Blagojevich’s case, sources familiar with the call told CNN.

During a call with Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) Trump said that while he he “saw a sentence that didn’t meet the crime … he did express he wished he had the perspective earlier,” Bost told CNN. “The answer he gave me: He would continue to look at it.”

Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL) also reportedly spoke to Trump personally about the matter and informed him about the various allegations against the former governor, including his threats to pull millions of dollars from a children’s hospital if its CEO didn’t donate to his campaign and his efforts to sell former President Barack Obama’s senate seat, which he gave up when he was elected president.

The White House has been working for several months to prepare for President Trump to commute the disgraced ex-governor’s sentence, of which he has already served seven years. The move was spurred on by Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who reportedly thought it would throw a bone to Democrats. Despite LaHood, Bost and CNN’s other sources’ claims, an administration official told CNN that Blagojevich’s case had been “vetted significantly.”

All five Illinois House Republicans issued a statement last week calling on Trump to reconsider. Several of those Republicans reportedly made calls to Mulvaney and White House counsel Pat Cipollone last week.

The New York Times and Fox News were first to report that Trump might be pumping the breaks on commuting the former governor — and former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant — after telling reporters last week that he was mulling setting him free.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: