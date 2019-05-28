Latest
Trump’s Overseas Biden Insults Were A Bridge Too Far For Some Republicans

While giving a press conference in Japan, President Donald Trump confirmed that he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that former Vice President Joe Biden is a “low-IQ individual.”

And some Republicans did not like it.

Peter King, New York congressman:

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina senator, when asked if he was disappointed by Trump’s response: 

“Yes, I don’t think it is very helpful to agree with Kim Jong-un when he makes political observations inside of America,” he said during a Fox News radio interview, adding in classic Graham fashion: “But the visit was very successful and the Japanese really admire President Trump for being strong.”

Adam Kinzinger, Illinois congressman:

A Fox News panel:

“You don’t attack political opponents from foreign soil, you’re supposed to be out there as America’s chief diplomat,” said the American Enterprise Institute’s Marc Thiessen. “And two, you don’t cite the murderous dictator of North Korea as evidence of why Biden is a bad candidate.”

“Coming back to his comments in Japan, I do agree with Mark that it was shameful,” agreed the Washington Post’s Charles Lane.

“It is a sign of the enormous place that Joe Biden is occupying in the President’s worldview at the moment,” added the Washington Examiner’s Byron York.

The White House backed up Trump’s comments despite the disapproval, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders telling MSNBC’s Chuck Todd of Trump and Kim: “I think they agree in their assessment of former Vice President Joe Biden.”

