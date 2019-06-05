Trump Was Up At 1:30 This Morning Yelling At…Bette Midler

President Donald Trump was apparently having trouble sleeping last night, so he, like countless Americans, took to Twitter to let off some steam by attacking actress Bette Midler.

Midler had earlier apologized for spreading a fake quote attributed to a younger Trump.

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in ’98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

The retraction was not enough for Trump, who, taking a creative approach to quotation marks, fired back.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

Trump is still in the UK for his royal visit.

Midler responded humorously in the waking hours.