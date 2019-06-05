Latest
news

Trump Was Up At 1:30 This Morning Yelling At…Bette Midler

Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America
By
June 5, 2019 8:28 am

President Donald Trump was apparently having trouble sleeping last night, so he, like countless Americans, took to Twitter to let off some steam by attacking actress Bette Midler.

Midler had earlier apologized for spreading a fake quote attributed to a younger Trump.

The retraction was not enough for Trump, who, taking a creative approach to quotation marks, fired back.

Trump is still in the UK for his royal visit.

Midler responded humorously in the waking hours.

