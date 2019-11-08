Trump Is Mad At Barr For Pressuring Him To Release Ukraine Call Transcript

Latest
November 8, 2019 9:07 a.m.
In the early days of the unfolding Ukraine scandal, before the White House released its version of President Trump’s infamous call with the president of Ukraine, Attorney General Bill Barr privately urged Trump to allow for its release, The New York Times reported.

At the time, Barr told Trump releasing a version of the transcript would combat Democrats’ hype over the complaints outlined in the whistleblower report and would show that Trump did nothing wrong. Obviously, Barr miscalculated.

According to the Times, Trump is now aggravated with Barr for pressuring him to release the transcript. Barr is reportedly annoyed that Trump lumped him in with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani as if he were working personally as Trump’s lawyer as well.

While the two are still on far better terms than Trump ever was with his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, there’s been noticeable distance created between the two in recent weeks.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois.
