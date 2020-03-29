Trump Backs Off His NY State Quarantine Idea To Contain Coronavirus

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back to the White House on March 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to attend a departure ceremony for the U.S. Na... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives back to the White House on March 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to attend a departure ceremony for the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which is sailing to New York City to aid in the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 29, 2020 9:05 a.m.
Within hours of floating the idea of ordering a quarantine on New York amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state, President Trump walked his proposal back in a Saturday evening tweet.

After telling reporters at the White House on Saturday about how “some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot,” Trump added that he was considering quarantining New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut, which would involve travel restrictions.

Later Saturday, Trump cited a recommendation from the White House coronavirus task force when he announced that he asked the CDC to issue a “strong” travel advisory instead of a quarantine for the three states.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, the CDC issued a statement urging residents in the three states against non-domestic travel for 14 days.

Trump’s quarantine idea reversal came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told CNN Saturday evening that the idea of quarantining his state would be a “federal declaration of war.”

“It would be chaos and mayhem,” Cuomo said. “It’s totally opposite everything he’s been saying. I don’t think it is plausible. I don’t think it is legal.”

