Trump Backs Off His NY State Quarantine Idea To Contain Coronavirus

Within hours of floating the idea of ordering a quarantine on New York amid surging COVID-19 cases in the state, President Trump walked his proposal back in a Saturday evening tweet.

After telling reporters at the White House on Saturday about how “some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot,” Trump added that he was considering quarantining New York, New Jersey and certain parts of Connecticut, which would involve travel restrictions.

Later Saturday, Trump cited a recommendation from the White House coronavirus task force when he announced that he asked the CDC to issue a “strong” travel advisory instead of a quarantine for the three states.

….Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, the CDC issued a statement urging residents in the three states against non-domestic travel for 14 days.

Trump’s quarantine idea reversal came after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told CNN Saturday evening that the idea of quarantining his state would be a “federal declaration of war.”

“It would be chaos and mayhem,” Cuomo said. “It’s totally opposite everything he’s been saying. I don’t think it is plausible. I don’t think it is legal.”