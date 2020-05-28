Trump Sends Unhinged Email Railing Against Vote By Mail: ‘Mailboxes Will Be Robbed’

President Trump’s campaign sent an unhinged fundraising email to supporters Wednesday night, the latest in the President’s baseless attacks on voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“There is NO WAY that universal mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” the President wrote. “Mailboxes will be robbed, ballots will be illegally printed out and forged, and the Election will be RIGGED.”

So here's an absoutely insane email from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/mWjnovWS2w — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 27, 2020

It turns out the majority of voters would prefer the option to vote by mail. An April poll by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal found that 58 percent of voters would favor a nationwide reform of election rules allowing all eligible voters to send in ballots by mail.

As Democrats and some Republicans began to champion the already widely used practice of mail-in voting as the pandemic hit the U.S., as a safer method for casting a vote during the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has countered with increasingly vitriolic and bitter language, accusing Democrats of using “voter fraud” to “steal the election.”

There’s no evidence that voting by mail leads to widespread voter fraud.

The President’s letter attacking mail-in voting comes after a series of tweets that sang a similar tune about the so-called “fraudulent” mail-in voting process. Those tweets were later flagged with fact-checks by the social media company for making “incorrect” or “disputed claims,” according to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.