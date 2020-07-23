Latest
Trump Attacks Cheney As Republicans Demand Her Removal From Leadership Role

President Donald Trump talks with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) after signing the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act in the Oval Office at the White House on November 25, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
By
|
July 23, 2020 9:01 a.m.

President Donald Trump piled on House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Thursday morning as her GOP colleagues demand she step down from her leadership position for clashing with the President’s attempts to discredit White House COVID-19 task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump tweeted. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

He also retweeted a post from Mollie Hemingway, an editor at far-right media outlet the Federalist, accusing Cheney of helping the New York Times spread a “false anti-Trump story” on Trump’s refusal to take action on Russia paying bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Trump’s tweet follows reports of a private House GOP meeting on Tuesday in which Cheney was raked over the coals by her colleagues for defending Fauci and supporting Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-KY) primary challenger.

After the meeting, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) demanded Cheney’s ouster as House GOP conference chair, claiming in a tweet that she “has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) retweeted Gaetz while hurling his own attack on Cheney.

“We should all join @realDonaldTrump in advocating to stop our endless wars. Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving,” Paul tweeted in a post that Trump retweeted on Thursday morning.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
