Latest
14 hours ago
Fauci Won’t Say Whether Trump Should Be Tested For Coronavirus
14 hours ago
NY AG Orders Alex Jones To Stop Selling Unapproved ‘Fake Coronavirus Treatments’
14 hours ago
Medical Community Demands Trump Declare COVID-19 A National Emergency

Trump Tries To Claim He’s Handling Coronavirus Better Than Obama Did With Swine Flu

President Donald Trump points while taking questions during a news conference at the White House on February 26, 2020. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By
|
March 13, 2020 8:10 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Amid criticism over his administration’s failure to properly distribute tests for COVID-19, President Donald Trump is bashing former President Barack Obama and 2020 candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of the H1N1 outbreak of 2009 and 2010.

Trump baselessly claimed via Twitter that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) in the past had “looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it” and that Obama had “made changes that only complicated things further.”

“Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now,” Trump tweeted, adding that testing for the coronavirus “will soon happen on a very large scale basis.”

On Thursday night, he also claimed Biden’s response to the swine flu “was one of the worst on record” while dubiously boasting that his own response to the coronavirus “is one of the best” with “a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record,”

Trump then capped off all those attacks on his political enemies by retweeting GOP chair Ronna McDaniel’s complaint that Biden “has no ground to stand on politicizing coronavirus.”

The President’s tweets came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), admitted to Congress on Thursday that the Trump administration’s testing system for the coronavirus “is a failing.”

Additionally, Trump has yet to make an emergency declaration over the virus despite states calling for him to do so in order to make desperately needed changes to health care programs in order to better handle the thousands of coronavirus cases.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: