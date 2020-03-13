Trump Tries To Claim He’s Handling Coronavirus Better Than Obama Did With Swine Flu

Amid criticism over his administration’s failure to properly distribute tests for COVID-19, President Donald Trump is bashing former President Barack Obama and 2020 candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of the H1N1 outbreak of 2009 and 2010.

Trump baselessly claimed via Twitter that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) in the past had “looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it” and that Obama had “made changes that only complicated things further.”

“Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now,” Trump tweeted, adding that testing for the coronavirus “will soon happen on a very large scale basis.”

On Thursday night, he also claimed Biden’s response to the swine flu “was one of the worst on record” while dubiously boasting that his own response to the coronavirus “is one of the best” with “a 78% Approval Rating, the highest on record,”

Trump then capped off all those attacks on his political enemies by retweeting GOP chair Ronna McDaniel’s complaint that Biden “has no ground to stand on politicizing coronavirus.”

The President’s tweets came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), admitted to Congress on Thursday that the Trump administration’s testing system for the coronavirus “is a failing.”

Additionally, Trump has yet to make an emergency declaration over the virus despite states calling for him to do so in order to make desperately needed changes to health care programs in order to better handle the thousands of coronavirus cases.