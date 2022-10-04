Latest
Trump Asks SCOTUS To Help Fend Off DOJ In MAL Docs Case

The former President wants the Supreme Court to overrule an 11th Circuit decision that kept the classified docs probe alive.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: US President Donald Trump speaks at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on December 08, 2020 in Washington, DC.
October 4, 2022 4:09 p.m.

Former President Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to throw out an 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that allowed the DOJ to continue accessing classified records it seized from Mar-a-Lago.

Trump asked Justice Clarence Thomas to vacate the appeal court decision, effectively reinstating an order issued last month by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida.

Thomas, the circuit justice for the 11th, is among the most hard-right justices on the court. In 2020, he and Justice Samuel Alito were the only two justices to vote to hear an election challenge filed by state attorneys general.

Trump is bringing the case before a court on which he appointed three out of nine justices, and which is currently skewed 6-3 in favor of the conservative majority.

The argument of the filing is straightforward: the 11th Circuit did not have the authority to overrule Judge Cannon when she appointed a special master and froze the government’s investigation into stolen government records at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump argued that Cannon’s appointment order of the special master – U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie for the Eastern District of New York – was not subject to appeal, and asks the Supreme Court to halt the appellate ruling as it pertained to classified records.

Vacating the appeals court stay could allow Trump to review the classified records that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago, and which he took from the White House as he left office in January 2021.

That’s been a goal of the former President’s since the raid on Mar-a-Lago took place in August. Trump immediately demanded that the FBI share records taken from his estate with him.

“Any limit on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a President’s home erodes public confidence in our system of justice,” Trump attorneys wrote in the Tuesday filing.

It’s a dramatic request that would break with the traditions of the American criminal justice system, giving the judicial branch the power to pause criminal investigations by the executive branch and giving a potential criminal defendant access to the evidence against him before charges are even filed.

Read the filing here:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
