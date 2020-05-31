Latest
54 mins ago
MN Officials Demand All Cops In George Floyd Death Face Accountability
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 13: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference to give an update on how the city is adjusting to the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, DC on May 13, 2020. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
4 hours ago
DC Mayor: Trump’s ‘Divisive’ Tweets ‘Harken To Segregationist Past’ Of The Country
6 hours ago
Atlanta Mayor: Trump’s Reaction To Protests Is ‘Like Charlottesville All Over Again’

Trump Says ‘ANTIFA’ Will Be Designated As A Terrorist Organization

CAPE CANAVERAL, UNITED STATES - 2020/05/30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building after watching the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station, becoming the first people to launch into space from American soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
CAPE CANAVERAL, UNITED STATES - 2020/05/30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building after watching the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from pad 39... CAPE CANAVERAL, UNITED STATES - 2020/05/30: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building after watching the successful launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will rendezvous and dock with the International Space Station, becoming the first people to launch into space from American soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 31, 2020 1:33 p.m.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that the U.S. will designate “ANTIFA” — a collective of anti-fascist leftist groups — as a terrorist organization after days of protests nationwide against the death of George Floyd.

Trump’s tweet, which provided no further details on the designation, came after he praised the National Guard for “the total shutdown” of protesters.

Trump’s latest tweets echo his Saturday morning tweet blaming the violence that has erupted during protests on “ANTIFA” and the “Radical Left.” His Saturday afternoon remarks while speaking at the Kennedy Space Center after the historic SpaceX and NASA launch also expressed a similar sentiment.

“What we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace,” Trump said at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. “The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities. My administration will stop mob violence and we’ll stop it cold.”

Trump’s announcement of designating “ANTIFA” as a terrorist organization shouldn’t come as a surprise. Last year, the President tweeted ahead of a rally held by the far-right group Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon that “major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’”

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30