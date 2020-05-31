Trump Says ‘ANTIFA’ Will Be Designated As A Terrorist Organization

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that the U.S. will designate “ANTIFA” — a collective of anti-fascist leftist groups — as a terrorist organization after days of protests nationwide against the death of George Floyd.

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump’s tweet, which provided no further details on the designation, came after he praised the National Guard for “the total shutdown” of protesters.

Congratulations to our National Guard for the great job they did immediately upon arriving in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last night. The ANTIFA led anarchists, among others, were shut down quickly. Should have been done by Mayor on first night and there would have been no trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Other Democrat run Cities and States should look at the total shutdown of Radical Left Anarchists in Minneapolis last night. The National Guard did a great job, and should be used in other States before it is too late! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump’s latest tweets echo his Saturday morning tweet blaming the violence that has erupted during protests on “ANTIFA” and the “Radical Left.” His Saturday afternoon remarks while speaking at the Kennedy Space Center after the historic SpaceX and NASA launch also expressed a similar sentiment.

“What we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace,” Trump said at the Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. “The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities. My administration will stop mob violence and we’ll stop it cold.”

Trump’s announcement of designating “ANTIFA” as a terrorist organization shouldn’t come as a surprise. Last year, the President tweeted ahead of a rally held by the far-right group Proud Boys in Portland, Oregon that “major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’”