Trump Rehashes His Anger At NY AG For Making Him ‘Look As Bad As Possible’

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, accusing them of trying to make him look “as bad as possible.”

It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime. I even got sued on a Foundation which took Zero rent & expenses & gave away… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

That’s right, The Trump Foundation gave away 100% plus, with Zero rent or expenses charged, and has been being sued by Cuomo and New York State for years – another part of the political Witch Hunt. Just in case anyone is interested – Clinton Foundation never even looked at! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

His anger seems related to the shuttering of the Trump Foundation, part of an agreement with the attorney general after the office accused him of using the charity for his own business interests and political ambitions. It is not clear what sparked this particular outburst, however.

James responded on Twitter Monday afternoon: