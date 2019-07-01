Latest
news

Trump Rehashes His Anger At NY AG For Making Him ‘Look As Bad As Possible’

on August 24, 2018 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America
By
July 1, 2019 1:11 pm

President Donald Trump lashed out at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) and Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, accusing them of trying to make him look “as bad as possible.”

His anger seems related to the shuttering of the Trump Foundation, part of an agreement with the attorney general after the office accused him of using the charity for his own business interests and political ambitions. It is not clear what sparked this particular outburst, however.

James responded on Twitter Monday afternoon:

